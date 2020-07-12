WATCH: Cuban Immigrant Warns Americans About ‘Communists’ Trying To Take Over U.S.

Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban immigrant who came to America over 60 years ago after escaping communist Cuba, issued a powerful warning to Americans during a round table with President Donald Trump last week, saying that the political Left in America today are “communists,” and that they are trying to destroy the nation.

If you’re worried for our country, please share this speech with everyone you know. pic.twitter.com/z4fFGwoOhp — Jeffrey Marty (@Jeffrey_Marty) July 12, 2020

Alvarez, president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors, praised the president during the event and expressed overwhelming gratitude for the opportunity that living in the U.S. has afforded him.

During the speech, Alvarez said that he remember murderous dictator Fidel Castro’s promises “that we hear today about free education and free health care and free land.” – READ MORE

