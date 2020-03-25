WATCH: Cruz Highlights How Many Americans Have Died Today While Democrats Block Spending Bill

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) unloaded on Senate Democrats on Monday for continuing to play partisan games in trying to reach an agreement for a massive stimulus bill to provide relief to American families and the economy.

It had looked like the two sides were going to come to an agreement on Sunday to move the proposed $1.8 trillion stimulus bill along in the process until Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ruined talks.

Just today, while Democrats obstructed efforts to deliver more relief to the American people,

There were at least 6,484 new cases in the US.

There were at least 102 deaths in the US.

There was another death in TX. Our nation does not have time for Dems’ petty partisan games. pic.twitter.com/8RWLfErK5H — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 24, 2020

“It was one party — the Democratic Party saying to this chamber and the American people, ‘Hell no. We won’t even take this up and discuss it,’” Cruz said on the Senate floor. “At a time of crisis, at a time when people are dying, that’s wrong. That’s shameful.”

He added, “When we awakened this morning following the Democrats’ obstruction, worldwide, there were 372,563 reported cases of the coronavirus. In the hours since then, just today, there have been an additional 23,352 cases reported today. While the Democrats are blocking the bill 23,000 new cases today.” – READ MORE

