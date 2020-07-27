WATCH: Cruz accuses Democrats of coordinated effort to keep schools, businesses closed to hurt Trump

“We’re 100 days out from the presidential election, the only objective Democrats have is to defeat Donald Trump and they’ve cynically decided best way to defeat @realDonaldTrump is shut down every business in America, shut down every school in America.” — @tedcruz Disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/OdMOuKruSH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 26, 2020

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday accused Democrats of deliberately seeking to extend coronavirus lockdowns of businesses and schools so that President Trump suffers politically ahead of the presidential election.

Democratic-aligned teachers’ unions have remained opposed to opening schools. In Los Angeles, the teachers’ union has made overtly political demands as part of its reopening plan, including defunding the police, taxing the wealthy, implementing a moratorium on charter schools, providing “Medicare-for-all,” and obtaining more federal funding.

“We’re 100 days out from the presidential election — the only objective Democrats have is to defeat Donald Trump,” Cruz told CBS News’ “Face the Nation,” anchored by Margaret Brennan. “And they’ve cynically decided best way to defeat Donald Trump is shut down every business in America, shut down every school in America.” – READ MORE

