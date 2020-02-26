WATCH: Crowd Goes After Bernie For Defending Communism AGAIN During Debate

A South Carolina crowd booed socialist Bernie Sanders during a CBS News debate on Tuesday night after he again defended his remarks praising the murderous communist regime in Cuba.

.@BernieSanders, under fire for his defense of some of Fidel Castro’s policies, points out that Obama once praised Cuba for “progress on education and health care.” #DemDebate https://t.co/nLka6lk6UJ pic.twitter.com/XBDlKyz6wH — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2020



“You praised the Chinese communist party for lifting more people out of extreme poverty than any other country,” CBS News’ Margaret Brennan said. “You also have a track record of expressing sympathy for socialist governments in Cuba and in Nicaragua.”

“Can Americans trust that a … socialist president will not give authoritarians a free pass?” Brennan asked. – READ MORE

