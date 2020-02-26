WATCH: Crowd Goes After Bernie For Defending Communism AGAIN During Debate

A South Carolina crowd booed socialist Bernie Sanders during a CBS News debate on Tuesday night after he again defended his remarks praising the murderous communist regime in Cuba.


“You praised the Chinese communist party for lifting more people out of extreme poverty than any other country,” CBS News’ Margaret Brennan said. “You also have a track record of expressing sympathy for socialist governments in Cuba and in Nicaragua.”

"Can Americans trust that a … socialist president will not give authoritarians a free pass?" Brennan asked.

