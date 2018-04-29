True Pundit

WATCH: Crowd chants ‘Nobel’ at Trump rally over North Korea talks

President Trump was met Saturday with chants suggesting that he be given the Nobel Peace Prize, as he discussed possible talks with North Korea.

“That’s very nice, thank you. That’s very nice,” Trump replied to chants of “Nobel, Nobel, Nobel.”

“I just want to get the job done,” he added. The chants came as Trump spoke at a campaign-style rally in Washington Township, Michigan. – READ MORE

