WATCH: Crenshaw Teaches Omar a Lesson on the ‘Reality’ of US-Venezuela Crisis After Casting Blame on US

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is teaching Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) a lesson on what’s truly happening in the socialist country of Venezuela after casting part of the blame on the U.S.

“A lot of the policies that we’ve put in place has kind of helped lead the devastation in Venezuela,” Omar said during an interview with “Democracy Now” this week. “And we’ve sort of set the stage for where we’re arriving today.”

The freshman congresswoman’s controversial comment sparked outrage among several on the right, including Vice President Mike Pence who claimed Omar is someone who “chooses socialism over freedom.”

Pence doubled down during a Fox News interview that aired Friday, saying that “the congresswoman doesn’t know what she’s talking about,” as IJR Red reported.

Omar responded to the criticism, calling it an attack on “women of color” to “make us feel small.”

Crenshaw told Fox News’ Martha MacCallum on Friday that Omar’s “opinion is one that is not based on facts or reality.”