WATCH: ‘Creepy Porn Lawyer’ Lives Up To His Label During Interview On Kavanaugh

Michael Avenatti, who is commonly referred to as a “creepy porn lawyer,” lived up to the nickname during an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Monday night about the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Appearing on CNN’s “Cuomo In Primetime,” Avenatti made it clear that he had an issue with Kavanaugh’s interview with Fox News, where he talked about being sexually pure while growing up.

“We’re talking about an allegation of sexual assault,” Kavanaugh said. “I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone. I did not have sexual intercourse or anything close to sexual intercourse in high school or for many years there after.”- READ MORE

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford’s claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale. – READ MORE