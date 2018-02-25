WATCH: CPAC crowd boos John McCain over Obamacare vote

Trump attacks John McCain, without naming him, over healthcare vote #CPAC2018 pic.twitter.com/tg7VJrTYXM — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 23, 2018

Attendees of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference booed Republican Sen. John McCain on Friday, as President Trump slammed him for voting against a bill last year that would have repealed Obamacare.

“Remember, one person walked into a room, when he was supposed to go this way, and he said he was going this way, and he walked in, and he went this way and everyone said, ‘What happened? What was that all about?’ ” Trump said, eliciting heavy boos from the CPAC crowd.

“Boy, oh boy. Who was that?” he said, alluding to McCain. “I don’t want to be controversial, so I won’t use his name. OK. What a mess.” – READ MORE

