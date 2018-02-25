True Pundit

WATCH: CPAC crowd boos John McCain over Obamacare vote

Attendees of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference booed Republican Sen. John McCain on Friday, as President Trump slammed him for voting against a bill last year that would have repealed Obamacare.

“Remember, one person walked into a room, when he was supposed to go this way, and he said he was going this way, and he walked in, and he went this way and everyone said, ‘What happened? What was that all about?’ ” Trump said, eliciting heavy boos from the CPAC crowd.

“Boy, oh boy. Who was that?” he said, alluding to McCain. “I don’t want to be controversial, so I won’t use his name. OK. What a mess.” – READ MORE

