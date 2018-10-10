Entertainment Politics
WATCH: Coward Tom Arnold Backs Down Before Getting His Ass Kicked by Superman Dean Cain; Arnold Called Cain a Racist
“I’m not a racist person; I never have been,” an irritated Cain told Arnold.
Actors Tom Arnold and Dean Cain took a feud that began on Twitter and turned it into a real-life heated argument backstage at Larry King’s studio on Tuesday.
Cain, best known for his portrayal of Superman in the Lois & Clark TV series, was challenging Arnold over his Sept. 22 tweet that read: “@RealDeanCain is another @realDonaldTrump loving fake Christian coward which makes Dean Cain anti-LGBTQ & racist. #complicit.”
“Tom, you’re a cowardly, slanderous weasel,” Cain tweeted in response.
Here is he original Tweet, and my response. I confronted him. He backed down. pic.twitter.com/abnEWe6Tmi
— Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) October 9, 2018