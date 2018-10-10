    True Pundit

    Entertainment Politics

    WATCH: Coward Tom Arnold Backs Down Before Getting His Ass Kicked by Superman Dean Cain; Arnold Called Cain a Racist

    Posted on by
    Share:

    “I’m not a racist person; I never have been,” an irritated Cain told Arnold.

    Actors Tom Arnold and Dean Cain took a feud that began on Twitter and turned it into a real-life heated argument backstage at Larry King’s studio on Tuesday.

    “I’m not a racist person; I never have been,” an irritated Cain says to Arnold in a video obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

    Cain, best known for his portrayal of Superman in the Lois & Clark TV series, was challenging Arnold over his Sept. 22 tweet that read: “@RealDeanCain is another @realDonaldTrump loving fake Christian coward which makes Dean Cain anti-LGBTQ & racist. #complicit.”

    “Tom, you’re a cowardly, slanderous weasel,” Cain tweeted in response.

    READ MORE:

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    Tom Arnold Gets Into Heated Exchange With Pro-Trump Superman Actor Dean Cain (Video)
    Tom Arnold Gets Into Heated Exchange With Pro-Trump Superman Actor Dean Cain (Video)

    "I'm not a racist person; I never have been," an irritated Cain told Arnold.

    The Hollywood Reporter The Hollywood Reporter
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: