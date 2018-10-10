WATCH: Coward Tom Arnold Backs Down Before Getting His Ass Kicked by Superman Dean Cain; Arnold Called Cain a Racist

“I’m not a racist person; I never have been,” an irritated Cain told Arnold.

Actors Tom Arnold and Dean Cain took a feud that began on Twitter and turned it into a real-life heated argument backstage at Larry King’s studio on Tuesday.

“I’m not a racist person; I never have been,” an irritated Cain says to Arnold in a video obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Cain, best known for his portrayal of Superman in the Lois & Clark TV series, was challenging Arnold over his Sept. 22 tweet that read: “@RealDeanCain is another @realDonaldTrump loving fake Christian coward which makes Dean Cain anti-LGBTQ & racist. #complicit.”

“Tom, you’re a cowardly, slanderous weasel,” Cain tweeted in response.

Here is he original Tweet, and my response. I confronted him. He backed down. pic.twitter.com/abnEWe6Tmi — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) October 9, 2018

