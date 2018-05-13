WATCH: Courtroom Erupts in Brawl After Judge Reads Guilty Verdict in Murder Case

It’s not unusual for emotions to run high during an important court hearing, but defendants in a Florida murder case just took their outrage to the next level.

On Friday, a courtroom in Ocala descended into chaos after four men were found guilty of murder. Upset by that verdict, the accused men went on a rampage against their own defense team and others within striking distance.

According to WOFL News, four people were in court for the killing of an Ocala man which took place two years ago.

"They were on trial for the June 2016 murder of Courtney Levar London, 28, who was shot and killed in his Ocala home in front of his kids," reported The Gainesville Sun. "The verdicts had been read and the jury was being ushered back to the jury room to collect their belongings when the fight broke out."

