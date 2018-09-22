WATCH: Country Singer Kane Brown Reunites Military Families in Emotional ‘Homesick’ Music Video

Country Singer Kane Brown Is Again Honoring Our Military With A New Music Video Featuring Emotional Reunions Of Families Welcoming Home Their Returning Soldiers.

Brown has long-used his popular music to support our armed forces, but his latest music video features the tearful reunions mostly of members of the California National Guard.

There won’t be a dry eye as the video plays showing tiny tots excited to see their daddies, wives, and husbands relieved to welcome their spouses home, and parents proudly greeting their brave children returning from overseas. – READ MORE

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo has jumped on the Nike boycott bandwagon.

Many former Nike fans began voicing their outrage at the company after it unveiled its latest “Just Do It” ad campaign, which featured former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick and the campaign slogan, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

In a rather tongue-in-cheek Facebook post, Sorbo revealed that he’d returned a pair of Nikes to a retailer because they hurt his feet while standing for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

In an interview with CNS News, Sorbo explained his post, which read, “I just returned a pair of Nike shoes to the store. I complained that they hurt my feet when I stand for the [national anthem].”

Sorbo told the outlet that he felt Nike “blew it.” – READ MORE