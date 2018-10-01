WATCH: Cotton says Feinstein will be investigated over Ford letter

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) asserted on Sunday that Sen. Dianne Feinstein(D-Calif.) will face an investigation over her handling of a letter from Christine Blasey Ford in which she alleged Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her decades ago.

WATCH: "Those lawyers are going to face a D.C. bar investigation into their misconduct. Dianne Feinstein and her staff is going to face an investigation into their misconduct," @SenTomCotton tells @FaceTheNation https://t.co/gQQdnAYUMb pic.twitter.com/zzHboxnXzD — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) September 30, 2018

Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Cotton disputed the legitimacy of Feinstein’s claim that she did not disclose Ford’s letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) because Ford had asked it remain private.

“They have betrayed her. They pointed her to lawyers who lied to her and did not tell her that the committee staff was willing to go to California to interview her. Now all of that is water under the bridge,” Cotton said.

“Those lawyers are going to face a D.C. bar investigation into their misconduct,” he continued. “Dianne Feinstein and her staff is going to face an investigation for why they leaked that.”– READ MORE

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Sunday that he plans a “full scale” investigation into who among his Democratic colleagues leaked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter, accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, to the Washington Post.

Graham appeared on ABC News‘ “This Week” to discuss Thursday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, and doubled down on harsh comments he made during his opportunity to question Kavanaugh, accusing Democrats of malfeasance, and implying that Dr. Ford was railroaded by operatives.

“We’re going to do a wholesale, full scale investigation of what I think was a despicable process to deter it from happening again,” Graham said.

“The FBI will do a supplemental background investigation, then I’m going to call for an investigation of what happened in this committee. Who betrayed Dr. Ford’s trust?” he continued. “Who in Feinstein’s office recommended Katz as a lawyer? Why did Ms. Ford not know that the committee was willing to go to California?” – READ MORE