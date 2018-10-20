    True Pundit

    WATCH: Cory Booker Claims Canada Is More American Than America, Gives Insane Reason

    Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker claimed on Thursday that Canada was “out-Americaning” the United States because of the cost of college.

    “Other people talking about college debt, you’ve got to be kidding me,” Booker said during a speech at Allen University in South Carolina, NTK Network reported.

    “Every country we are competing with is driving down the cost of college,” Booker claimed. “Germany – it cost between zero and four percent of median income to go to college. Canada – I can’t stand how they’re out-Americaning us in Canada. Trudeau, give me a break, it costs about six to seven percent median income to go to college.”- READ MORE

