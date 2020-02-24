WATCH: Cooper Grills Sanders For Not Knowing Cost Of His Plans. Sanders Responds With Nonsense.

Socialist Bernie Sanders, the current front runner in the race for the Democratic nomination for president, was grilled on Sunday during an interview for not knowing the cost of his multi-trillion dollar big government programs.

Anderson Cooper, normally a host on CNN, hosted CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday, where he pressed Sanders over the cost of his programs and over how he intends to pay for them.

Anderson Cooper grills Bernie Sanders for not knowing how much his multi-trillion-dollar socialist programs are going to cost and over Sanders’ absurd claim that he knows how he is going to pay for them, despite not knowing how much they’ll cost.pic.twitter.com/6WCxVD8zp1 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) February 24, 2020

Cooper noted that the number of big government programs for which Sanders is advocating, including everything from government-run health care to the far-left “Green New Deal,” will cost well into the tens of trillions of dollars, with some top experts attaching a nearly $100 trillion price tag to his proposals.

“How much will that cost?” Cooper asked.

“Obviously, those are expensive propositions, but we have done our best on issue after issue – in paying for them,” Sanders responded. – READ MORE

