WATCH: Conservative Student Defends Second Amendment in CNN Interview

Second Amendment supporter Jacob Scott defended his views during a student panel on CNN.

During the interview, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Scott if he was willing to change his views. However, Scott stuck to his argument.

“The issue here, is the politicians on the left are trying to take away the gun rights one by one,” the 17-year-old student said. ”It will start with assault rifles and then it will continue until they take every arm in America away from the people.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1