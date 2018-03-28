True Pundit

WATCH: Conservative Student Defends Second Amendment in CNN Interview

Second Amendment supporter Jacob Scott defended his views during a student panel on CNN.

During the interview, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Scott if he was willing to change his views. However, Scott stuck to his argument.

“The issue here, is the politicians on the left are trying to take away the gun rights one by one,” the 17-year-old student said. ”It will start with assault rifles and then it will continue until they take every arm in America away from the people.” – READ MORE

