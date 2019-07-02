WATCH: Conservative Reporter Attacked by Antifa Speaks out After the Group Left Him With Serious Injuries

Journalist Andy Ngo spoke out about his experience covering the Antifa rally — where he was attacked and had his gear stolen during an interview — with Tucker Carlson on Monday.

Ngo was covering a protest of white supremacist group Proud Boys in Portland on Saturday when he was targeted.

“I was there documenting this protest by Antifa and its allies, we were a literal stone’s throw away from Portland’s most important institutions on the rule of law, the courthouses, the sheriff’s office, and the central police precinct,” said Ngo.

The journalist has covered Antifa multiple times, but this is the first time he had been attacked. The group is well-known for its violent and aggressive style of protesting.