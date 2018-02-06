WATCH: Conservative Radio Host Slams Never-Trumper Bill Kristol’s ‘Totally Naive’ Attitude Toward FBI

Editor at large of The Weekly Standard Bill Kristol was taken to task by CNN’s Ben Ferguson for being “totally naive” about corruption within the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Kristol tried calling out Ferguson for disparaging the FBI and Ferguson immediately flipped the script.

“Just think what Ben is saying. He’s doing his best to defend the president. He is saying the FBI is an entirely corrupt organization,” Kristol said Monday on CNN’s “New Day.”

“That’s not what I said at all,” Ferguson interrupted.

“Let me finish the sentence Ben,” Kristol barked back. “Ben let me finish the sentence! He just implied, oh that’s maybe why they found (the FBI texts), because of the pressure. You’re implying that the FBI purposely lost the texts and found them because of political pressure.”

“That’s not what I said. Bill let me be clear,” Ferguson replied.

“Then say it! Say it! Say it!” Kristol yelled back. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Few people have heard of Michael Horowitz, but that’s about to change.

Horowitz, the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general, is an increasingly critical player in the controversy surrounding the FBI, President Trump and the Russia investigation.

With little fanfare, he has been conducting a sprawling probe of the FBI’s handling of the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. His full report, which could set off shockwaves, is expected by the early spring.

But Horowitz’s reputation will be put to the test when he releases the findings of the Clinton investigation. No matter what he concludes, it’s likely to create a political firestorm, coming at a time when both Republicans and the White House are charging that political bias is rampant at the Justice Department and at the FBI.

Horowitz formally announced last January that he would investigate allegations of wrongdoing by Justice Department and FBI officials leading up the 2016 election, in response to demands from both Democrats and Republicans.

The inspector general is examining whether then-FBI Director James Comey broke FBI procedure with his public disclosures about the Clinton case, including the letter that he sent to Congress a few weeks before the election. Before Trump fired Comey, Democrats were outspoken in their criticism of those decisions, saying they violated procedure and cost Clinton the election.

But Horowitz is also looking into allegations that McCabe should have been recused from the investigation. Republicans, including Trump, have seized on reports that McCabe’s wife accepted campaign contributions from Clinton ally and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe when she ran for state office in Virginia, calling it a clear conflict of interest.

Finally, Horowitz is also looking into unauthorized disclosures of information. – READ MORE