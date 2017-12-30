WATCH: Conservative Pushes the Limits on CNN, Causes Don Lemon to Have a Meltdown, Cut to Commercial Break

There are apparently some topics Don Lemon does not want to talk about.

On Thursday, the CNN news anchor was discussing the FBI investigation into alleged Russian election meddling when one of his guests used a few trigger words that prompted Lemon cut to commercial rather than debate the topic.

In response to back-and-forth regarding allegations that the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to tip the election in their favor, conservative commentator and radio host Ben Ferguson pointed out the double standard Democrats enjoy — doing things would have led to indictments if they were Republicans.

“There are a lot of people that feel like that there was special treatment that was given to people that work for Barack Obama and things that they did they would have been indicted for if they were Republicans,” he said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *