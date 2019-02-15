WATCH: Congressman Trolls AOC’s ‘Green New Deal’ With Fyre Festival Mashup Video

In a trolling video that’s already amassed hundreds of thousands of views, North Carolina Republican Congressman Mark Walker highlights the empty promises of the infamous Fyre Festival debacle and the equally utopian and “impossible” promises laid out by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her “Green New Deal.”

Cue Rep. Walker and his trolling GND/Fyre Festival mashup, which plays on the original Fyre promo’s utopian “on the boundaries of the impossible” theme and makes sure to highlight the GND’s plan to eliminate air travel and cow flatulence.

After the success of the Fyre Festival, we bring you the Green New Deal. #GNDisFyre pic.twitter.com/uNzT42ZbNV — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) February 13, 2019