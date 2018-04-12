True Pundit

WATCH: Congressman Rips Zuckerberg For Illegal Opioid Sales On Facebook

On Wednesday, Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over illegal opioid sales that are taking place on the social media platform.

“Your platform is still being used to circumvent the law, and allow people to buy highly addictive drugs without a prescription,” McKinley told Zuckerberg.

“With all due respect, Facebook is actually enabling an illegal activity and, in so doing, you are hurting people,” McKinley continued. “Would you agree with that statement?” – READ MORE

