WATCH: Congressman Rips Zuckerberg For Illegal Opioid Sales On Facebook

On Wednesday, Rep. David McKinley (R-WV) slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over illegal opioid sales that are taking place on the social media platform.

Exchange between @RepMcKinley and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about illegal online pharmacies selling #Opioids on Facebook. “When are you going to take down these posts?!?” Full video here: https://t.co/LNljvR9nIO pic.twitter.com/EYWdS8L59X — CSPAN (@cspan) April 11, 2018

“Your platform is still being used to circumvent the law, and allow people to buy highly addictive drugs without a prescription,” McKinley told Zuckerberg.

“With all due respect, Facebook is actually enabling an illegal activity and, in so doing, you are hurting people,” McKinley continued. “Would you agree with that statement?” – READ MORE

