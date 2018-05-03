WATCH: Condi Strongly Defends Kanye: ‘I’ve Been Black All My Life. You Don’t Have To Tell Me How To Be Black.’

On Wednesday morning, speaking with Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Network, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice defended rap icon Kanye West from those on the Left savaging him for his newly-conservative views. Rice pointed out, “I’ve said to people sometimes, ‘I’ve been black all my life. You don’t have to tell me how to be black.’”

The discussion started with Bartiromo saying, “As a successful woman of color out there, when you see Kanye West talking like this and getting the pushback that he is, what do you think?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1