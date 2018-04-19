View our Privacy Policy

WATCH: Comey Ended His Appearance On The View With A Very Bizarre Statement About Hillary

James Comey ended his Wednesday appearance on The View by saying he “can’t answer” if “Hillary Clinton got justice” in 2016.

“After everything,” host Whoopi Goldberg posed to Comey near the end of the broadcast, “do you think that Hillary Clinton got justice?”

“In the sense of from the FBI and the Justice Department,” Comey responded. “I think she did.” –  READ MORE

