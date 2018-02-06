WATCH: Comedians Mock CNN Analyst’s Deranged (and Racial) Trump Rants

Sometimes when someone seems to be ready for commitment to the Funny Farm he can be unintentionally…funny.

Such is apparently the case with CNN’s counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd whose attitude since the election of President Donald Trump resides somewhere between deranged and unhinged. An example was last August when Mudd ranted out loud in reference to Trump that “government is going to kill this guy.”Last month on the heels of the “s***hole countries” controversy, Mudd embarked on a series of deranged racial rantings including screeching the n-word in front of host Don Lemon not once but twice. Little did Mudd realize at the time that his unhinged antics would end up as the butt of mockery by comedians Desus and Mero as you can see in the following video in which his rantings were labeled with the title of “Philip Mudd’s Racial Slur Almanac.” – READ MORE

Friday’s comments from CNN counterterrorism analyst Philip Mudd relaying the FBI had a score to settle with President Donald Trump for his release of a House Intelligence Committee memo wasn’t the first time he said something hyperbolic regarding the relationship Trump has with federal government bureaucracy.

In August of last year, Mudd said the government was “going to kill this guy,” referring to Trump given its distrust of the commander-in-chief.

“A couple of surprises — let me give you one bottom line as a former government official,” Mudd said on the August 10 episode of CNN’s “The Lead.” The government is going to kill this guy. He defends Vladimir Putin, their State Department, and CIA officers are coming home. And at Langley and in Foggy Bottom, CIA and State they’re saying, ‘This is how you defend us?” – READ MORE

Former CIA counterterrorism official Phil Mudd: The FBI people “are ticked” and they’ll be saying of Trump, “You’ve been around for 13 months. We’ve been around since 1908. I know how this game is going to be played. We’re going to win” https://t.co/5x39x20g3epic.twitter.com/fByOLNrh0I — CNN (@CNN) February 2, 2018

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” network counterterrorism analyst Phil Mudd warned the FBI was going to push back against President Donald Trump’s release of the House Intelligence Committee memo and further suggestions of corruption existing within that agency.

Mudd noted the long-running operation of the FBI versus Trump’s 13 months as president and noted the FBI was vowing “to win.” – READ MORE

Political insiders who subscribe to former New York Times and Politico reporter Mike Allen’s morning e-mail newsletter — Axios AM — might realize it’s not really a “newsletter.” It’s more like a “Talking Points Memo,” and the talking points are reliably Democratic in tone. Allen’s Friday edition previewed the Nunes memo release under the headline “1 Big Thing: The memo’s price.”

The team at Axios found anonymous White House aides who think the president is screwing up, who “recognize their could be a high cost” to Trump’s decision to allow the memo’s release, as they told Allen and Jonathan Swan.

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel questioned that don’t-mess-with-the-FBI spin: “Having tried–and failed–to stop the memo on grounds of ‘national security,’ ‘omissions,’ and ‘versions,’ Ds/media are out with new reasons today. Now we are told 1) memo is a nothingburger that will backfire on WH, and 2) Trump would be unwise to mess with the FBI.The latter is particularly curious. IE, the FBI is not a rogue, unaccountable agency, but you better watch out or it might come after you.” – READ MORE