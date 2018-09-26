WATCH: College president apologizes for viral video of him drinking from beer bong while tailgating

A college president has apologized for drinking from a beer bong while tailgating before last Saturday’s football game, promising that it “will not happen again.”

Dr. Carlos Vargas, Southeast Missouri State University President, said in a statement to colleagues and students that his actions projected an image “I am not proud of, is not flattering, and certainly not expected from the president of Southeast Missouri State University.”

“During my attendance at a tailgate party prior to the Southeast football game on Sept. 15, I was observed being offered and accepting to drink beer from a beer bong, a device normally associated with excessive or binge drinking, which is conduct I do not condone,” his statement read.

THATS MY PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/9wjvn0gnyH — Barstool SEMO (@BarstoolSemo) September 22, 2018

The video of Vargas taking a knee and downing the beer was posted by Barstool SEMO on Twitter with the caption, "THATS MY PRESIDENT". It has been viewed over 136,000 times, and received praise from students in the video as well as online.