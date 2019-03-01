WATCH: Cohen Claims He Didn’t Want To Work In White House. CNN Decimates Him.

A CNN panel slammed former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guiltylast year to lying to Congress, for claiming on Wednesday that he never wanted to work in the White House.

CNN: Cohen isn't telling the truth when he said under questioning by Jim Jordan that he didn't want a job in the White House. Dana Bash: "He very much wanted a job in the White House." pic.twitter.com/DK9VevYqIS — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 27, 2019

Cohen made the claim in an exchange with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) during a House Oversight Committee hearing.

“How long did you work in the White House?” Jordan asked.

“I never worked in the White House,” Cohen responded.

“That’s the point, isn’t it, Mr. Cohen?” Jordan replied. “You wanted to work in the White House, but you didn’t get brought to the dance.”- READ MORE