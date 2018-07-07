WATCH: CNN’s Stelter Proves Trump Correct While Attacking Him

CNN’s Brian Stelter unintentionally legitimized President Donald Trump’s attacks on the media’s credibility when he claimed during a panel discussion that the president was “poisoning the American people” and that the American people have been “infected by the poison.”

CNN's Brian Stelter claims that Trump is "poisoning the American people," and that the American people have been "infected by the poison." pic.twitter.com/kSbf6ftAhk — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 6, 2018

Stelter, who made the comments while speaking at the Aspen Ideas Festival last week, said, “President Trump is poisoning the American people, a subset of the American people that have been infected by the poison, it is getting worse every day and we’re going to reckon with the consequences for decades.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1