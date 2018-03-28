WATCH: CNN’s Stelter Admits He Let David Hogg Get Away With Lies About Guns, NRA

It’s not often that CNN media reporter Brian Stelter is honest about his blatant biases when it comes to politics, just take his assertions about the President’s mental fitness and his denials of making such connections. But during an appearance on the Monday edition of HLN’s S.E. Cupp Unfiltered, the Reliable Sources host appeared to let it slip that he let radical anti-gun activist David Hogg get away with making false claims about the guns and the NRA during a February 25 interview on his show.

Stelter’s admission came after host S.E. Cupp questioned him about the wisdom of the media’s obsession with elevating only the kids pushing gun control. “Brian, we as a business have been giving these kids a lot of coverage. All the networks have in some way or another,” she explained, noting boringness of nuanced policy. “But the policies is the tough part. Do you think in showing these kids so often, as often as we all do, we’re doing actually them a disservice because the policy is actually what’s going to change this?”

And with no sort of trickery from Cupp, Stelter just blurted out that he let the gun control advocate get away with lying to CNN’s viewers. “A disservice is a strong word, but when I was interviewing David Hogg only ten days after the massacre, there were a few times I wanted to jump in and say let’s correct that fact,” he said. – READ MORE

