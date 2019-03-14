WATCH: CNN’s Paul Begala slammed for referring to Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner as ‘cockroaches’

Jake Tapper was forced to check CNN political analyst Paul Begala on Tuesday after he referred to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as “cockroaches.”

During a discussion about the new book, “Kushner, Inc.,” Tapper and his panel discussed whether or not President Trump would ever kick his daughter and son-in-law to the curb and questioned how the couple has kept their gig while the White House faces frequent turnover.

“Of course they survived. I mean, cockroaches are going to survive a nuclear war,” Begala said.

CNN Commenter Paul Begala calls Jared and Ivanka ‘Cockroaches’ pic.twitter.com/AmnYbUQSu6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2019

The panel’s token Trump supporter, Dave Urban, shook his head in disgust upon hearing the derogatory remark.

Tapper quickly asked, “You’re not calling Ivanka and Jared cockroaches?”

The CNN commentator said, “No, no I’m talking about a separate class of species.”

CNN did not immediately respond when asked if Begala will be disciplined or apologize. – READ MORE