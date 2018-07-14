Politics TV World
WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Tries To Ask Trump A Question. Trump Shuts Him Down.
On Friday, President Trump shut down CNN White House correspondent and provocateur Jim Acosta during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, as Trump repeatedly hammered CNN and opted to only answer questions from “real” news networks.
“Mr. President, since you attacked CNN, can I ask you a question?” Acosta asked Trump.
Trump to CNN's Jim Acosta: "CNN is fake news. I don't take questions from CNN. CNN is fake news! I don't take questions from CNN. John Roberts of Fox. Lets go to a real network." pic.twitter.com/6cyRRuDyd7
— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) July 13, 2018
Trump had criticized NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson earlier in the interview, saying that NBC was “possibly worse than CNN.” – READ MORE
