WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Tries To Ask Trump A Question. Trump Shuts Him Down.

On Friday, President Trump shut down CNN White House correspondent and provocateur Jim Acosta during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May, as Trump repeatedly hammered CNN and opted to only answer questions from “real” news networks.

“Mr. President, since you attacked CNN, can I ask you a question?” Acosta asked Trump.

Trump had criticized NBC News reporter Hallie Jackson earlier in the interview, saying that NBC was "possibly worse than CNN."

 

