WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta mocked for accidentally proving that border walls work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi might want to confiscate someone’s selfie stick.

CNN’s Jim Acosta was mocked across social media on Thursday for posting a video that was meant to downplay President Trump’s claims of a border crisis — but ended up supporting his argument that border barriers improve security.

I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today. pic.twitter.com/KRoLdszLUu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 10, 2019

Acosta then declared there was “no sign of the national emergency that the president has been talking about” and it was “tranquil” near him. He captioned the video, “I found some steel slats down on the border. But I don’t see anything resembling a national emergency situation.. at least not in the McAllen TX area of the border where Trump will be today.”

Early Thursday evening, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders retweeted Acosta’s tweet with a proud clapback: “When I went with President @realDonaldTrump to the border today I never imagined @Acosta would be there doing our job for us and so clearly explaining why WALLS WORK. Thanks Jim!” – READ MORE