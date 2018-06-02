Politics TV
WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Is Being Hypocritical Again!
Acosta’s disparaging comments about Kardashian’s visit seem rather peculiar given his prior celebration of Grammy-winning artist and prison reform activist John Legend.
In 2015, Acosta had a lengthy interview with Legend titled “John Legend: Musician On a Mission” in which he lauded Legend’s efforts to achieve prison reform and get President Obama re-elected.
Why is Acosta responding with such vitriol to the Kardashian meeting with the Trump administration to advocate for an issue he’s supported in the past? It’s simple: If the media decided to be consistent, they would have to praise Trump in certain circumstances. As a result, they would risk admitting Trump’s successes as president, and his approval ratings would continue to rise.
The war on fake news will rage on as long as the left-leaning media’s political interests trounce their journalistic standards. – READ MORE
