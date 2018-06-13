WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Interrupts Historic Signing Ceremony, Shouts At Trump

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, best known for his role as a provocateur in the press pool, interrupted the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un by shouting questions at the president.

CNN’s Jim Acosta interrupts a historic signing ceremony with North Korea, shouts questions at President Trump. #TrumpKimSummit pic.twitter.com/6SJPOFvcto — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) June 12, 2018

“Mr. President, did we agree to denuclearize?” Acosta shouted as Trump was signing a document.

Moments later, after Trump answered, Acosta shouted another question, asking, “Did you talk about Otto Warmbier, sir?” – READ MORE

