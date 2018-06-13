True Pundit

WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Interrupts Historic Signing Ceremony, Shouts At Trump

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, best known for his role as a provocateur in the press pool, interrupted the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un by shouting questions at the president.

“Mr. President, did we agree to denuclearize?” Acosta shouted as Trump was signing a document.

Moments later, after Trump answered, Acosta shouted another question, asking, “Did you talk about Otto Warmbier, sir?” READ MORE

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta, best known for his role as a provocateur in the press pool, interrupted the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un by shouting questions at the president.

