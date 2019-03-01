WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta complains Trump snubbed him at news conference after US-North Korea summit ended

CNN’s Jim Acosta on Thursday bemoaned the fact that President Trump didn’t call on him during a news conference after the abrupt end of the Hanoi summit between the U.S. and North Korea.

During a segment following the news conference, Acosta asserted that Trump may have avoided White House press corps journalists in an effort to dodge questions about Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, who testified Wednesday on the Capitol Hill.

“First of all, we have to point out the obvious, which is the president steered clear largely during this news conference of the White House press corps and instead selected journalists at random from the other side of the room, where foreign journalists were seated,” Acosta said.

CNN's Jim Acosta complains Trump didn't call on U.S. press: “He was calling on reporters from Russian state media, Chinese state media, Sean Hannity from FOX” Trump called on reporters from ABC, Bloomberg, CBS, Fox News, NPR, NYT, WashPost Acosta is mad he did not get called on pic.twitter.com/bNm05ry3ZK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 28, 2019

But Acosta didn't mention that Trump called on at least two journalists from the White House press corps, including CBS's Major Garrett – who was the first reporter called on – and ABC News' Jonathan Karl, who quizzed Trump on Cohen's testimony.