WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta, Chris Cuomo criticized President Trump for tying coronavirus to China — but video mash-up highlights their hypocrisy

Following President Donald Trump’s address to the nation Wednesday, CNN’s Jim Acosta, not surprisingly, found something in it to criticize, pointing out that Trump calling the coronavirus a “foreign virus” would “come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia.”

“That, I think, was interesting because, as I was talking to sources earlier this evening, one of the points that the president wanted to make tonight — wanted to get across to Americans — is that this virus did not start here, but that they’re dealing with it,” Acosta told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “Now, why the president would go as far to describe it as a ‘foreign virus,’ that is something we’ll also be asking questions about.”

Liberal media pundits want you to think referring to the coronavirus as the “Wuhan” or “Chinese” virus is racist. Here’s just a few of the times the liberal media did just that. pic.twitter.com/ss3kV5smSP — MRCTV.org (@mrctv) March 12, 2020

Well, on the heels of Acosta’s sanctimonious statement, MRC-TV put together a gut punch of a video mash-up showing his fellow CNN anchors and talking heads on other media outlets calling coronavirus the “Wuhan virus” and the “Chinese coronavirus” numerous times.

It starts with a grinning Cuomo with a gushing glint in his eye noting how “you’re starting to hear the Republicans, especially Trump Co., calling it the Wuhan or the Chinese coronavirus. They’re looking for someone to blame.” – READ MORE

