WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta, Chris Cuomo criticized President Trump for tying coronavirus to China — but video mash-up highlights their hypocrisy

Share:

Following President Donald Trump’s address to the nation Wednesday, CNN’s Jim Acosta, not surprisingly, found something in it to criticize, pointing out that Trump calling the coronavirus a “foreign virus” would “come across to a lot of Americans as smacking of xenophobia.”

“That, I think, was interesting because, as I was talking to sources earlier this evening, one of the points that the president wanted to make tonight — wanted to get across to Americans — is that this virus did not start here, but that they’re dealing with it,” Acosta told CNN’s Chris Cuomo. “Now, why the president would go as far to describe it as a ‘foreign virus,’ that is something we’ll also be asking questions about.”

Well, on the heels of Acosta’s sanctimonious statement, MRC-TV put together a gut punch of a video mash-up showing his fellow CNN anchors and talking heads on other media outlets calling coronavirus the “Wuhan virus” and the “Chinese coronavirus” numerous times.

It starts with a grinning Cuomo with a gushing glint in his eye noting how “you’re starting to hear the Republicans, especially Trump Co., calling it the Wuhan or the Chinese coronavirus. They’re looking for someone to blame.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.