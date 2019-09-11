WATCH: CNN’s Jim Acosta Asked the ‘Most Ridiculous Question I’ve Ever Heard Of,’ Said Mnuchin

CNN’s Jim Acosta, once again, has far overstepped his bounds and overreached — and embarrassed himself in the process.

On Tuesday during a press briefing at the White House in the early afternoon, as reporters shouted out questions to both Sec. of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the wake of the resignation of national security adviser John Bolton, the CNN White House correspondent yelled out his question.

“Is this national security team a mess?” Acosta asked, referring to Bolton’s exit.

After John Bolton’s firing, CNN’s Jim @Acosta asks: “Is this National Security team a mess?” @stevenmnuchin1: “Absolutely not. That’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard.” pic.twitter.com/v47bYMd0Pr — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 10, 2019

“Absolutely not. That’s the most ridiculous question I’ve ever heard of,” Mnuchin responded.

“The national security team, which is what you asked, consists of the national security adviser, the secretary of defense, the secretary of state, myself, the chief of staff, and many others,” Mnuchin also said. – READ MORE