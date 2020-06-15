WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon Wonders ‘How Can You Not Be Racist’ if You Grew up in America

CNN’s @donlemon thinks that if you grew up in America that you’re racist by default. pic.twitter.com/djV3rDsm0f — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) June 14, 2020

Is it just me, or is the left’s standard for what makes you sufficiently anti-racist becoming an increasingly high and virtually impossible standard? According to the left, if you vote Republican you’re racist by default. If you don’t believe in systemic racism, you’re racist. If you have any advantage whatsoever you’re privileged and therefore inherently racist. And, according to CNN’s Don Lemon, if you grew up in America you’re automatically racist, so why bother proving otherwise?

Lemon made this absurd declaration on CNN’s New Day on Friday.

“Listen, white people are so scared right now to do anything, to talk about anything, to broach these conversations,” Lemon said. “They’re sort of frozen because they — who wants to be called a racist, right? Who wants people to think that they have a racial blind spot? But this is what I think. I think that—this is going to sound weird, but, every year, I have hydrangeas in my yard, they come back a different color, or a tulip or an orchid. And it’s not because they’re different, it’s because the soil is different, right? It depends on the nutrients in the soil. So, if you grew up in America, you came out of American soil, considering the history of this country […] how can you not be racist? How can you not have racial blind spots? How can you not see that the factory reset in America is whiteness?” – READ MORE

