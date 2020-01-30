WATCH: CNN’s Don Lemon Responds to Criticism of Him Laughing at Joke About Trump Supporters

After conservatives blasted CNN for airing a segment where guests mocked supporters of President Donald Trump, host Don Lemon sought to clarify what was going through his mind at the time.

On Tuesday, Lemon said he wasn’t laughing at Trump supporters. Rather, he was laughing at the joke and said he didn’t hear everything that was said.

CNN’s @donlemon on the viral clip of him laughing at Trump voters: “I didn’t catch everything that was said. Just to make this clear: I was laughing at the joke. And not at any group of people.” pic.twitter.com/12QeXAV6GG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 29, 2020

“One final note that I have for you, because this is personally important to me to address this. Anyone — ask anyone who knows me, they’ll tell you, I don’t believe in belittling people. Belittling anyone for who they are, for what they believe, or where they’re from, ” Lemon said.

"During an interview on Saturday night, one of my guests said something that made me laugh. And while in the moment I found the joke humorous, and I didn't catch everything that was said. Just to make this perfectly clear, I was laughing at the joke and not at any group of people."