WATCH: CNN’s Dana Bash Battles WH’s Kellyanne Conway over Husband’s Tweets

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway got into a heated back and forth when guest host Dana Bash asked about Conway’s husband’s tweets.

Bash asked, “What is up with your husband’s tweets?”

Conway shot back, “It’s fascinating that CNN would go there but very good for the whole world to have just witnessed that it is now fair game what people’s—how people’s spouses and significant others may differ with them. I’m really surprised and gratified to see that.” – READ MORE

