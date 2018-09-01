WATCH: CNN’s Cuomo Melts Down After Being Called Out On His Own Show For Defending Antifa

In mid-August, CNN host Chris Cuomo offered a partial defense of the violence-embracing Antifa because, as he put it, “fighting hate matters.”

“I argue to you tonight, all punches are not equal morally,” he said (video below). “In the eyes of the law, yes. But in the eyes of good and evil, here’s the argument: if you’re a punk that comes to start trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause. You’re just somebody who’s going to be held to the standard of doing something wrong. But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they are fighting? I argue, no. Fighting against hate matters.”

"I never endorsed Antifa. Don’t sell BS to my face. Do it behind my back when you are better at it." @ChrisCuomo hammers @CortesSteve for suggesting, wrongly, that he had equivocated on Antifa on the show https://t.co/SvldeeDk20 pic.twitter.com/XbUWhVOAe1 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) August 30, 2018

On his show Wednesday, Cuomo invited on Steve Cortes, former Hispanic Advisory Council member to President Donald Trump, to discuss Trump’s warning to evangelical leaders that if the GOP loses in November, there will be “violence” from the left. “They will overturn everything that we’ve done and they’ll do it quickly and violently, and violently,” Trump said. “There’s violence. When you look at Antifa and you look at some of these groups — these are violent people.”- READ MORE

Cnn Host Chris Cuomo Wondered Wednesday Whether Americans Outraged Over The Death Of Mollie Tibbetts Would Be As Upset If The Alleged Killer Was A White American Instead Of An Illegal Alien.

In reference to Tibbetts’s death and other murders by illegal aliens, Chris Cuomo asked, “I wonder if these sympathizers would be as full-throated about these tragedies if the killers were white citizens, if the victims were not young white women. If that were the case, would we see a video like this from Trump today?”

He then played a clip of President Donald Trump talking about Tibbetts’s death.

“Mollie Tibbetts was an incredible young woman who was permanently separated from her family,” Trump said in a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday. “A person came in, from Mexico, illegally, and killed her. We need the wall, we need our immigration laws changed.”

“Permanently separated. It’s as obvious as it is offensive,” Cuomo retorted. “So he cares about Mollie Tibbetts more than people who don’t believe in separating kids from parents? Or treating undocumented immigrants like dogs? Please. What that tells you, that even in this moment, talking about Mollie Tibbetts, he still has to play to political advantage,” Cuomo said. – READ MORE