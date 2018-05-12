WATCH: CNN’s Cuomo Asks If U.S. Provoked Iran Into Attacking Israel. State Dept. Spox Crushes Him.

“It’s unbelievable that some would try to blame the United States for Iran’s actions,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert says when asked about the purported Iranian strikes on Golan Heights https://t.co/3xFAPdBInr https://t.co/7vEFYKf0wD — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 11, 2018

On Friday morning, CNN’s “New Day” host Chris Cuomo asked State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert if she was concerned that the United States, in its move to end the Obama-era “Iran Deal,” helped to “provoke” Iran into reportedlylaunching rockets at Israeli forces.

“Is there any concern that pulling the United States, or threatening to pull it out of the Iran Deal precipitated or helped provoke Iran into the actions that Israel is pointing out now, in terms of missiles that were launched from Syria into the Golan Heights,” he asked.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Iranian Quds force in Syria launched some 20 rockets at Israeli forces in the Golan Heights. In response, Israel struck Tehran’s forces in Syria. – READ MORE

