WATCH: CNN’s Camerota Ridicules Detained Veteran’s Family Over Anti-CNN Posts

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota ridiculed the brother of veteran Paul Whelan, who was detained by Russia this week for allegedly being a spy, over his brother’s anti-CNN social media posts.

“There are some strange elements of your — or at least questionable, I guess, of your brother’s story,” Camerota said. “He had this social media account, the equivalent in Russia of Facebook — it’s called VK — and he’s had it for 13 years.”

"And he had various postings on there — pictures of him in Russia," Camerota continued. "I think the first one that we have is where he took like sort of a rest and relaxation — well, here's one. I wasn't planning to go to this one yet but let's talk about this one. Here's one where he says, 'Just drinking coffee and watching fake news.'"