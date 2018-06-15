WATCH: CNN’s Brooke Baldwin demands female athletes be paid as much as male athletes

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin castigated society over the large gender gap in the wages between female professional athletes and male professional athletes.

“What do Serena Williams, Danica Patrick, Lindsey Vonn, Ronda Rousey and Maria Sharapova all have in common?” Baldwin asked on her CNN show Wednesday. “They’re all bad-ass women not on the list of the one hundred highest paid athletes in the world.”

“In fact, not a single woman is on that list,” she explained. “Not one, instead the men on this new list out this week made a record $3.8 billion, that is up 23 percent from the previous year. To be fair, one of the reasons cited, team sports are exploding thanks to TV deals.”

Baldwin went on to compare female athletes’ salaries to men in the same sports, noting the large gap in their income. She also pointed to lawsuit from the Women’s Soccer team arguing discrimination in their salaries even though the team brings in more money than the men’s team. – READ MORE

