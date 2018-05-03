Entertainment Politics TV
WATCH: CNN’s Brian Stelter calls Kanye West ‘a gift to racists’
Kanye must not realize it, but his rants are a gift to racists. https://t.co/kekh17iAIt
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 2, 2018
Kanye West’s recent comments have caused plenty of controversies, and his Trump support has triggered many Dems. One of West’s latest comments caused CNN’s Brian Stelter to give West’s critics a big assist – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
twitchy.com