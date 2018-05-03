WATCH: CNN’s Brian Stelter calls Kanye West ‘a gift to racists’

Kanye must not realize it, but his rants are a gift to racists. https://t.co/kekh17iAIt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 2, 2018

Kanye West’s recent comments have caused plenty of controversies, and his Trump support has triggered many Dems. One of West’s latest comments caused CNN’s Brian Stelter to give West’s critics a big assist – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1