WATCH: CNN’s Acosta Screams At Trump, Man Tells Him To Zip It. Former CNN Producer Slams Him.
“Mr. President, will you stop calling us the enemy of the people, sir?” Acosta yelled. “Will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people, sir?”
“Mr. President, will you stop calling us the enemy of the people, sir?” Acosta continued to yell.
The man in front of him repeatedly turned around to tell him to be quiet.
CNN’s Acosta Call Out to Trump "Mr. President, will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people,"pic.twitter.com/93hNEsYuRk
— PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) June 29, 2018
Former CNN senior digital producer Steve Krakauer weighed in on Acosta’s antics, writing on Twitter:
On a day journalists could honor the memory of fellow reporters tragically killed due to a deranged person with a vendetta going back years, Acosta tries to shift the blame to Trump, thus validating many Americans’ feelings about the Acela Media (that existed long before Trump).
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) June 29, 2018
“I tried to ask the president if he would stop calling us the enemy of the people,” Acosta tweeted. “He did not respond.”- READ MORE
