WATCH: CNN’s Acosta Screams At Trump, Man Tells Him To Zip It. Former CNN Producer Slams Him.

“Mr. President, will you stop calling us the enemy of the people, sir?” Acosta yelled. “Will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people, sir?”

“Mr. President, will you stop calling us the enemy of the people, sir?” Acosta continued to yell.

The man in front of him repeatedly turned around to tell him to be quiet.

Former CNN senior digital producer Steve Krakauer weighed in on Acosta’s antics, writing on Twitter:

“I tried to ask the president if he would stop calling us the enemy of the people,” Acosta tweeted. “He did not respond.”- READ MORE

A man had to repeatedly turn around to tell CNN White House correspondent and provocateur Jim Acosta to be quiet after he yelled at President Donald Trump on Friday during a White House tax bill event.

