WATCH: CNN’s Acosta Pushes Conspiracy Theory; Attacks Stupid ‘Unstable’ Trump Supporters

In a recent interview with Variety, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta promoted a conspiracy theory without providing any evidence to substantiate his claims while he claimed that mentally “unstable” Trump supporters might attack journalists because of the Trump administration.

Acosta, interviewed alongside CNN political commentator April Ryan and White House correspondent Ashley Parker, addressed President Donald Trump’s criticisms of the media, The Washington Free Beacon reported.

Acosta claimed that the Trump administration’s attacks on the media were all “an act” that the president’s supporters were too stupid to understand. – READ MORE

