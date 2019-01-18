WATCH: CNN’s Acosta Is Not Amused With Trump’s Letter To Pelosi

CNN’s Jim Acosta lashed out at President Donald Trump on Thursday after the president responded in kind to a letter that he received from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“President Donald Trump penned a letter to Democrat Nancy Pelosi on Thursday, informing the House Speaker that he has temporarily canceled her ‘public relations’ trips abroad due to the government shutdown,” The Daily Wire reported. “The president did, however, tell Pelosi that she could fly to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan commercial if she so chooses.”

Following the announcement, NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck flagged a segment on CNN where Acosta went off on the president for essentially doing to Pelosi what she did to him regarding his State of the Union speech.

“Well, our nation’s capital has officially become a playground, Brooke,” Acosta complained. “The President has responded in sort of a childish way is the only way to describe it to the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, to her letter essentially saying that the State of the Union will be postponed or she asked that it be submitted in writing if the government is still shut down.”- READ MORE