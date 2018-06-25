Politics Security
Watch CNN’s Acosta Get Accosted at Trump Rally; ROWDY Crowd Chants “Go Home Jim, Go Home Jim” (Video)
Members of the crowd awaiting President Trump’s rally in South Carolina on Monday began chanting “Go home, Jim!” at CNN’s Jim Acosta.
Multiple reporters tweeted that a woman verbally attacked Acosta as he stood in the press area. Crowd members also reportedly chanted “CNN sucks.”
The jeers from the crowd came as people waited for a Trump rally in West Columbia, S.C., Monday night. Trump traveled to South Carolina to help campaign for Gov. Henry McMaster (R), who facing John Warren (R) in a runoff election.
Crowd chants, “Go Home Jim,” at CNN’s Jim @Acosta. @WCCBCharlotte pic.twitter.com/568NCKBPkC
— Marvin Beach (@MBeach14) June 25, 2018
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Members of the crowd awaiting President Trump's rally in South Carolina on Monday began chanting “Go home, Jim!” at CNN's Jim Acosta.