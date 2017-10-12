WATCH: CNN Weinstein Panel Explodes When Carpenter Invokes Clinton Sex Scandals, Cover-Ups

Showing off the liberal media’s willful blindness concerning the Clintons, Tuesday’s CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin featured CNN political commentator and former Ted Cruz staffer Amanda Carpenter being shouted down in a Harvey Weinstein segment for invoking the sexual misdeeds by Bill Clinton and enabling by Hillary Clinton.

Baldwin turned to Carpenter for the political side of the horrifying Weinstein story, wondering why it took five days for Hillary Clinton to offer a statement seeing as how her campaign received truckloads of money from Weinstein.

One knew things would deteriorate when Carpenter stated that Clinton’s delay was “pathetic” but then questioned whether or not Weinstein’s despicable acts would have come to light if Clinton had won the election – READ MORE