WATCH: CNN Stooges Suggest Being A Journalist Is More Dangerous Than Being In A War Zone

CNN Contributor and White House correspondent for Playboy Brian Karem and CNN Tonight host Don Lemon suggested on Thursday that being a journalist is more dangerous than being in a war zone.

“Well, it shows you the dangers of this job,” Lemon began.

“So many people throw out terms about journalists and say really derogatory things about journalists, but our jobs are very dangerous and many times we go into a war zone,” Lemon continued. “This turned into a war zone today without anyone having to go overseas and put on flak jackets.” – READ MORE

