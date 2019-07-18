WATCH: CNN pushes narrative that President Trump is racist to group of women. It brutally backfires.

CNN correspondent Randi Kaye asked eight Dallas-area women on Tuesday’s “Anderson Cooper 360” if they thought President Donald Trump’s recent tweets attacking four progressive congresswomen are racist — and it did not go over well for CNN.

“How many of you don’t think what the president said is racist?” Kaye asked the women, all of whom are Trump supporters.

"I don't think it matters. It's idiotic, what they're saying, so it doesn't matter if they're black or white."



Female Trump voters in Dallas, TX, deny any element of racism in the President's comments aimed at four Democratic lawmakers, all of whom are women of color. pic.twitter.com/wX3fouhHNy — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) July 17, 2019

In unison, all the women raised their hands.

The women told Kaye:

“I’m a brown-skinned woman. I am a legal immigrant. I agree with .”

“He was saying that if they hate America so much because what we’re seeing out of them and hearing out of them — they hate America. If it’s so bad, there’s a lot of places they can go.”

“Actually, I think it’s a demonstration of how their ideology spills over even though they’re American now, so to speak.”

“They’re not acting American.”

“We know the president is not racist. He loves people from Hispanics to black people — all across the board.”

